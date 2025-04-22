K9 hero sustains injuries while apprehending suspect during housebreaking in Gqeberha

In the early hours of 21 April 2025, a thrilling encounter unfolded in Providentia, Gqeberha, when Warrant Officer Damian Theron and his K9 companion, Knight, confronted a housebreaking suspect. The incident, which occurred on Glendore Road, saw the duo stepping into the fray just as a private security company had secured the scene of the alleged crime. According to police reports, the homeowners were out of town when the suspect managed to gain entry through an open window, forcing open the burglar bars.

Upon arrival, Warrant Officer Theron assessed the scene and sought permission to enter the property. Despite giving clear warnings for the suspect to surrender, he received no response. Given the circumstances — uncertain about the suspect’s potential accomplices and whether they were armed — Warrant Officer Theron deployed his K9, Knight, for a search of the premises. The situation quickly escalated when the suspect, hiding in a cupboard, made a sudden dash towards a nearby window in an attempt to escape. K9 Knight apprehended the fleeing suspect, but the confrontation took a dangerous turn.

In the struggle, the suspect lunged at Knight, grabbing his choke chain and forcing the dog's head towards the broken glass of the window. The resulting chaos caused significant injuries to Knight, leaving the brave K9 with deep lacerations around his throat and neck area. Recognising the urgency of the situation, Warrant Officer Theron swiftly removed Knight's collar and used his jersey to stem the bleeding before rushing the injured dog to a local veterinary hospital. “I noticed blood and knew something was wrong,” Theron recounted, highlighting his instinctive reaction to protect his partner.