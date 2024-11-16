Keep these useful tips in mind to avoid food poisoning and contamination

The past few weeks has seen at least 22 South African children tragically lose their lives due to food-borne illnesses, while hundreds have fallen ill after eating food purchased from street vendors and spaza shops. These tragedies prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Friday evening, where he warned that spaza shops around the country had three weeks to register with the necessary government channels or face closure.

The President said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) had linked several of the deaths to banned pesticides, which were commonly sold by street vendors and hawkers to control rat infestations. “Often, the poorest communities are the worst affected, and often the cheapest remedies that are used are these highly hazardous substances like Terbufos and Aldicarb,” Ramaphosa said. Following the recent incidents of food poisoning and contamination, the South African Police Service has issued the following safety tips for consumers to take note of.