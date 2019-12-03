Former president Kgalema Motlanthe speaks at a dialogue on Democracy Works at The Market Theatre in Newton. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA).

CAPE TOWN - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe was awarded the International Gusi Peace Prize for his exemplary achievement in the field of Statesmanship: political leadership and service in the African National Congress. In a statement on Tuesday, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation said that, during a recent official tour to the Philippines in Southeast Asia, the former president and Gugu Motlanthe were invited to the capital city of Manila to engage with international leaders of democracy and human rights for a four day programme that honoured the “great achievers and peacemakers of the world”.

On November 26, Motlanthe received the symbolic “Key to the City of Manila” presented by Honourable Francisco Domagoso, Mayor of the City of Manila. Also known as the “Freedom of the City”, this award bestowed upon the former president serves to strengthen international relations.

On November 27, in Manila, Motlanthe was awarded the International Gusi Peace Prize for his exemplary achievement in the field of Statesmanship: political leadership and service in the African National Congress, according to the Foundation.

Domagoso was among the recipients of the 2019 Gusi Peace Prize award, the laureates for 2019 included a selection of world leaders and peacekeepers recognised for their contribution to global peace, respect for human dignity and progress.