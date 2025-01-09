King Misuzulu declines urgent meeting with land Minister

This was confirmed by the king’s aide Prince Simphiwe Zulu on Thursday. Zulu said he could not deny or confirm the letter from the Minister requesting a meeting because it was immaterial since the king would not entertain anything until Umkhosi wokweshwama (the first fruit ceremony) which will take place next weekend.

“The king is in cultural seclusion until next week so he is not attending to anyone until the day of Umkhosi wokweshwama next week so whether the Minister reached the king’s office or not means nothing because the king is in isolation and would not be seeing the Minister,” said Zulu.

The Ministry had written to the king directly requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the Ingonyama Trust matter. Speaking to the SABC on Tuesday night, the Minister again reminded the king that he was not above the law and reiterated that his decision to dissolve the board and the appointment of forensic investigators was illegal.

“I have written to the king directly requesting an urgent meeting with him and the board especially after reports that security has been tightened at the Trust’s offices. We want to make it clear that the king has no powers to suspend the board. We all know that service providers are appointed by the board. We want to make it clear that no one is above the law,” said the Minister.