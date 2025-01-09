King Misuzulu declines urgent meeting with land Minister

King Misuzulu has turned down an urgent request to meet Land Reform Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso citing his cultural seclusion.
This was confirmed by the king’s aide Prince Simphiwe Zulu on Thursday. Zulu said he could not deny or confirm the letter from the Minister requesting a meeting because it was immaterial since the king would not entertain anything until Umkhosi wokweshwama (the first fruit ceremony) which will take place next weekend.
“The king is in cultural seclusion until next week so he is not attending to anyone until the day of Umkhosi wokweshwama next week so whether the Minister reached the king’s office or not means nothing because the king is in isolation and would not be seeing the Minister,” said Zulu.
The Ministry had written to the king directly requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the Ingonyama Trust matter. Speaking to the SABC on Tuesday night, the Minister again reminded the king that he was not above the law and reiterated that his decision to dissolve the board and the appointment of forensic investigators was illegal.
“I have written to the king directly requesting an urgent meeting with him and the board especially after reports that security has been tightened at the Trust’s offices. We want to make it clear that the king has no powers to suspend the board. We all know that service providers are appointed by the board. We want to make it clear that no one is above the law,” said the Minister.
The latest intervention by the Minister comes amid the confusion over which legal structure - the king’s legal team or the board - runs the Trust. Although the Minster in a statement issued two weeks ago nullified the king’s decision, it appears that the king has defied this as his legal team continues to issue instructions to the Trust staff.
Last week, the king’s lawyer Stephen Rakwena accompanied by the remaining board member, Dr Thandiwe Dlamini went to the offices to seize the Trust’s documents including tender and staff employment contracts but could not access as senior officials were not at the office.
Dlamini and Rakwena instructed the security company to bar the suspended board members and officials from entering the premises.
Last year, the king sacked the entire board apart from Dlamini and gave powers of attorney to Van Rensburg Kruger Rakwena Attorneys to run the Trust in the absence of the board.