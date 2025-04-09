King Misuzulu makes crucial appointments amid escalating tension in the royal family

Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has appointed Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi, the son of the late Zulu nation’s prime minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as the chairperson of the Zulu kingdom council-a move that is being seen by many as a step closer to appointing him as the next Zulu prime minister. Buthelezi was formally appointed alongside prince Thulani Zulu, the new Zulu royal spokesperson, in a signing ceremony that took place in Durban on Wednesday morning.

The crucial appointments come as royal elders prepare to meet with the king on Thursday to try and stop the escalating public rift between him and his siblings after a leaked voice recording where the king was involved in a verbal altercation with one of his sisters. The appointments were confirmed by Prince Thulani who said he was called to come to Durban and was told on arrival that he was being brought back as the king's spokesperson. “It was a surprise as no one had given me a hint of why the king wanted to see me,” he said.

Prince Thulani had previously occupied the position after serving the late king Goodwill Zwelithini and for a brief time king Misuzulu before announcing his retirement in 2022. Reacting to the appointment, Buthelezi said as much as he appreciates the trust bestowed on him by the king, he is not just accepting the position but the challenges that come with it, pledging to deliver on the king and the royal family’s expectations. Buthelezi said he and Prince Thulani will first be briefed by the king before holding a media briefing next week to unpack what their positions entail.

Last month, IOL reported that Buthelezi was earmarked for the position as a way of grooming him for the prime minister’s position. Prince Thulani confirmed that royal elders will meet with the king in Ulundi on Thursday afternoon. The elders have already held a meeting with the king's siblings to discuss the leaked audio which revealed a heated argument between the king and his sister, Princess Nomkhosi Zulu.

The delegation will be led by the late King Cyprian’s wife, Queen Mavis (Gwabeni) Zulu, late king Zwelithini’s wives and other senior princes and princesses. Prince Gumbela Zulu, the king’s governmental representative said it was important for the elders to hear the king’s side to get his version of what actually led to the bitter altercation with his sister. A source within the family said the king is expected to reveal the reasons behind his problems with his siblings which appear to be centred around the throne.