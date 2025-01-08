King Misuzulu to formally marry third wife, queen Nomzamo Myeni this month

Preparations for the formal and traditional wedding between King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and his third wife queen Nomzamo Myeni have staerted. Although the king will formally pronounce on the event next week when he appears in public to address the nation during the ceremony of the first fruit ( Umkhosi Wokweshwama), the date for the wedding has been set for Sunday 26 January.

This is in line with the religious practice of the king’s church of Nazareth Baptist Church which observes Saturday as its day of sabbath. Acting traditional prime minister of the king and the Zulu nation inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza confirmed the date. Chiliza said preparations are already under way on the district houses of traditional leaders who are already seized with preparations for the event in terms of mobilising amabutho ( warriors) and maidens.

“It is true, the king will traditionally wed his third queen on the day, however all the details will be revealed to the nation next week when His Majesty comes from cultural seclusion to address Umkhosi wokweshwama (tasting of the first fruit ceremony) which will take place next weekend. Chiliza said the king will share more details on the wedding ceremony and also allocate responsibilities for the roles to be played by traditional leaders, cultural experts as well as government on the day of the wedding. The king will also announce the venue of the event but indications point that it may take place in Pongola in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal as the king spends most of his time there.

The king has paid lobola to his third wife which included 15 cattle. The king in May last year sent gifts including blankets to the in-laws which is known as umembeso. Myeni hails from Pongola, a town that is not far from Kwakhangelamaknkengane royal palace where king Misuzulu grew up. The palace which the king now occupies belonged to his late parents, king Zwelithini and queen Mantfombi-Dlamini-Zulu. The king is said to have been attracted to Myeni when he went to do his banking in the town. Myeni was working as a bank teller and left the bank to work in the king’s office, after falling in love with him.