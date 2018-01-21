Krugersdorp - Parliament Portfolio Committee on Police on Monday, condemned the violence flaring up in Krugersdorp, in Gauteng's West Rand.

"The right to assemble and demonstrate is enshrined in the Constitution and must be respected at all times. However, these rights come with the responsibility to protest peacefully. It is thus unacceptable that a small group in the Krugersdorp community has decided to burn property, including a satellite police station in the area," said chairperson Francois Beukman.

"The torching of public and private property undermines the genuine concerns that the community might have. The satellite police station was intended to service the very same community. By burning it, the community has exacerbated the challenge of inadequate policing infrastructure in Gauteng."

The committee has urged the management team of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng to look into the issue of crime, which has been raised by the community, and provide the committee and the community with immediate feedback.

He also urged the community to continue sharing information with the police to ensure effective policing.

"In cases where the community is unhappy with the services they receive, they must escalate the complaint to provincial and national level. The committee urges the SAPS to put in place measures aimed at maintaining security and stability, which is essential for people to continue with their normal daily lives."

Residents shut down the town, barricading roads with burning tyres and rocks, complaining about crime in the area, including human trafficking and drugs.

A similar incident occurred in Rustenburg, North West on January 10, when several houses believed to be drug dens and brothels were torched.

Taxi operators went on a rampage after a taxi driver was stabbed and kidnapped by nyaope addicts on December 15, he was found stabbed and tied up in the bushes on December 27, he died in hospital on January 3.

Taxi operators said they were cleaning the platinum rich city off drugs and prostitution.

African News Agency/ANA

