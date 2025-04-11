KwaZulu-Natal launches Winter Disaster Campaign with R1 million Chinese donation

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has expressed gratitude for a generous disaster relief donation from the Chinese Government, valued at R1 million. Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi accepted the donation during the official launch of the Winter Season Disaster Awareness Campaign held at Mandeni Local Municipality on Friday.

The Disaster Awareness Campaign aims to encourage cooperation between government bodies, stakeholders, and international partners while promoting household preparedness and educating communities about the risks of disasters. MEC Buthelezi was joined by representatives from the Chinese Embassy at the event where the donation of essential relief material was formally presented. During his speech, Buthelezi conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese government for its continued support of the KwaZulu-Natal people during disasters.

“We are deeply thankful for this generous support from the Chinese government. This donation will significantly assist communities affected by disasters and enhance our relief efforts,” said the MEC. Sun Anlin, representing the Chinese Embassy, said the donation was part of the Chinese government's efforts to support the people of KwaZulu-Natal. She emphasised that the Chinese people understand the devastation caused by natural disasters and that this support aims to ensure the province can quickly mobilise resources when responding to incidents.

Furthermore, Buthelezi emphasised the department's commitment to disaster preparedness. “Cogta is currently engaging with all municipalities to evaluate their disaster preparedness plans. We are working closely with local authorities to ensure they are well-prepared to respond to any emergency,” he said. The campaign launch educated residents on winter weather safety and provided information on the types of weather incidents the province typically experiences during the winter months.

In recent months, the department noted that KwaZulu-Natal has been gripped by a number of devastating disasters. “With winter fast approaching, incidents such as wildfires, the use of izimbawula, particularly in informal settlements, snow, and strong winds occur regularly. These disasters often leave behind widespread destruction affecting households, businesses, the agricultural sector, and tragically, result in the loss of lives.” Meanwhile, on Saturday, MEC Buthelezi will visit Nongoma Local Municipality to assess damage and support families affected by a giant crater that destroyed homes and those impacted by recent heavy rains and mudslides.