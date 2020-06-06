10 KZN liquor outlets shut down for contravening Level 3 lockdown regulations

Durban - Ten liquor outlets have been shut down by the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority for contravening the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown regulations, economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Saturday.

The sale of expired liquor and mixers was one of the common areas of contraventions picked up by KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority inspectors monitoring compliance with the regulations governing the sale of liquor, she said in a statement.

"However, the attitude of traders is generally positive and cooperative towards the inspectors from our entity the KZN Liquor Authority, SAPS [South African Police Service], and other law enforcement agencies."

A total of 747 licensed premises had been inspected over the past week, with ten liquor outlets being shut down. Inspections would continue throughout the province this weekend and next week. The liquor authority was empowered to recommend the suspension of liquor licenses until the end of the lockdown or for three months.

"The ten liquor outlets have been shut down on the basis of enough evidence pointing out the violation of the Covid-19 regulations. It should be emphasized that inspectors will continue to act firmly should there be any evidence indicating the violation of the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licensing Act," Dube-Ncube said.