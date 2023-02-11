Johannesburg – A 43-year-old police sergeant who demanded sex and promised to release a 32-year-old woman who had been arrested for shoplifting, but failed to release her, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape. Police sergeant Philani Praiselord Mkhwanazi was sentenced by the Richards Bay Regional Court, following his conviction on rape and corruption.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “In November 2020, the 32-year-old complainant was arrested for (alleged) shoplifting and taken to the Esikhaleni police station where she was kept with another woman arrested for the same offence. “At some stage, Mkhwanazi moved the complainant out of the cell and into another room. There he asked her for sex in exchange for her release. She gave consent on the understanding that she would be released. “However, when they were done Mkhwanazi did not release her, but instead returned her to the cell. She then reported the incident to her cell companion (first report), and another police officer at that station and evidence was secured.”

The first report and the police officer that took the statement and opened the case were brought forward and used by the Regional Court prosecutor Jomo Ngcobo who led the evidence of the complainant during the case. “In aggravation of sentence, Jomo handed in a victim-impact statement compiled by the complainant and facilitated by the court preparation officer Mandisa Sikakane. In her statement, the complainant said that since the incident she had been ostracised by her family. She said that she lived in fear and had lost her dignity.” said Ramkisson-Kara. In sentencing Mkhwanazi, the court took both counts as one for the purpose of sentencing and he was given an effective 10 years’ imprisonment and he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA welcomes this successful prosecution. Public servants and government officials have a duty to protect citizens and not exploit them. The officer in this case took advantage of his position. “We hope that cases like this will deter like-minded individuals. Well done to the prosecutor and colleagues from the SAPS who contributed to the success of the case.” said Ramkisson-Kara. IOL