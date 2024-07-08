100 Lives Saved: The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa reaches milestone in fight against congenital heart disease

The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa (TCCFA), which has been offering children suffering from congenital heart disease in South Africa and Africa, life-saving procedures has reached a monumental milestone. Since its inception in 2019, the foundation has now successfully performed its 100th life-saving surgery, marking a significant achievement in its mission to alleviate the burden of paediatric cardiac conditions in Africa.

Nkanyezi Khanye, was the 100th survivor to receive life-saving Cardiac treatment at the Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa. Khanye’s grandmother Sonto Khanye, who resides in Vryheid near Newcastle, expressed her gratitude to the doctors who went over and beyond their call of duty to ensure baby Nkanyezi will go on to live a healthy life. Nkanyezi Khanye was the 100th survivor to receive life-saving cardiac treatment at the Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa. Picture: Supplied “There are no words to say how I feel… Our baby is our light and today Nkanyezi is healthy and happy thanks to the doctors and staff of the Foundation, may God bless them,” she said.

Recent surgeries made possible by a generous anonymous donation of R1 million to the Angel Network were performed on two young patients: 19-month-old Keziah Pillay; and 15-month-old Nkanyezi Khanye. These children were selected by the TCCFA, a non-profit organisation operating out of the Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in close collaboration with Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital. The surgeries performed by Dr Darshan Reddy, a distinguished cardiothoracic surgeon specialising in paediatric cardiac surgery, and Dr Himal Dama, a leading paediatric cardiologist were critical in preventing the development of heart failure in these children as they grow older.

“These two children would have developed heart failure in their late teenage years or early adulthood if their heart defects were not corrected,” said Dr Dama. Currently, more than 500 children in KwaZulu-Natal with congenital heart defects are on a waiting list for surgery at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital, contributing to a national backlog of over 3 000 patients. “These children are in a race against time,” Dr Reddy said.

“Without timely intervention, their chances of survival are slim and unfortunately, many from less privileged backgrounds succumb to their conditions.” Reflecting on the foundation’s journey, Dr Dama expressed gratitude and a call for further support: “The foundation has now completed 100 successful operations since our inception in 2019. It’s wonderful to reach this milestone, but we also hope to get more donors on board so we can save more lives. It all depends on the funding which we so desperately need,” he said.

Recent recipients of TCCFA’s pro bono surgeries include children with heart defects who have since returned home with renewed hope and mended hearts. Philile Mathonsi, the mother of 10-month-old Zanokuhle Bandile who was treated recently, expressed her deep gratitude. Shortly after the procedure Philile Mathonsi, mother to beneficiary 10-month old Zanokuhle Bandile, said her baby was born with a heart defect and was on a waiting list at Albert Luthuli. Picture: Supplied “Being under the care of TCCFA and Lenmed has been the best present for my baby, who was born with a heart defect,” she said.

Joyce Mbuyazi, grandmother to 4-year-old Thwala Lindelani, shared her relief and joy. “After numerous hospital visits, I can finally say my grandson is healed,” she tearfully remarked. Four-year old Thwala Lindelani puts on a brave smile after his procedure while his granny Joyce Mbuyazi could not hold back her tears. Picture: Supplied Prakash Devchand, CCFA trustee and chairperson of Lenmed, a group of private hospitals operating in four African countries, highlighted the significance of the 100th surgery milestone. “This milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the doctors and nurses at Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, where the TCCFA operates.

“This facility is unique, with a multidisciplinary 14-member team representing 10 paediatric subdisciplines, perhaps the only private facility in South Africa to have this many paediatric subdisciplines,” Devchand said. “We are deeply committed to providing quality healthcare and addressing the critical needs of children with congenital heart disease. The successful completion of 100 surgeries is just the beginning. We look forward to seeing this unit grow from strength to strength, saving thousands more precious young lives. “This achievement underscores the importance of continued support and donations, as it all depends on the funding we so desperately need to continue this vital work.

At Lenmed we are honoured to be part of this life-changing initiative and remain dedicated to making a significant impact on paediatric cardiac care across Africa,” Devchand added. Niresh Bechan, CEO of eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, echoed Devchand’s sentiments and called on the private sector to support this noble cause. “The need is immense, and we urge businesses to collaborate with TCCFA in making a significant impact on these young lives,” Bechan said.

He added that TCCFA’s work aligns with Lenmed Hospital Group’s mission to build healthier and prosperous communities. “Supported by top-notch medical technology and a world-class team at eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, TCCFA’s success hinges on the generosity of our donors.” The Children’s Cardiac Foundation is the brainchild of Professor Rob Kinsley, an internationally renowned cardiothoracic surgeon.

Professor Kinsley’s vision for TCCFA has always been clear: to save lives and improve the health of children born with congenital heart disease throughout Africa. This is achieved by raising funds for heart surgeries and training specialists and support staff in the field of paediatric cardiac care. As the foundation celebrates this significant milestone, it also renews its call for support and donations to continue its vital work.