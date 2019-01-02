Picture: ER24

Pietermaritzburg - Eleven people were injured on Tuesday evening following a collision between a light motor vehicle and a bakkie on the N3 Highway in Townhill, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu Natal. Private emergency services provider ER24 said its paramedics, along with other emergency services, received an emergency call at 5:50pm and immediately responded.

"On arrival, paramedics found a bakkie and light motor vehicle in the slow and middle lane of the highway," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said. "Several people were found scattered between the two lanes.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 11 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene."

Meiring said the patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The details surrounding the incident were not immediately known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA