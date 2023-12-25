Emergency services are still searching for 11 people after a flash flood left nothing but a trail of destruction on Christmas day in Ladysmith. According to IPSS medical emergency services, a massive storm hit the Ladysmith area on Sunday night, resulting in a flash flood of the Bell's Spruit and Kliprivier.

Amongst the flooded areas was the local SPCA and Caravan Park. Several vehicles have also been reportedly washed away. Animals at the SPCA in Ladysmith were rescued in time after a flash flood hit Ladysmith on Christmas morning. Supplied by: IPSS emergency services Only one Ladysmith SAPS K9 Search and Rescue member K9 Warrant Officer Meyer and his K9, Storm with assistance from volunteer JP Strydom had worked tirelessly for most of Christmas day, recovering the bodies of six people. However, while it is suspected that another 11 people were still missing, the search has been called off for the day, as the single Search and Rescue member, Meyer and Storm were left exhausted. They now await additional resources.

IPSS Search and Rescue has since deployed a four-man team and two vehicle teams to work with the SAPS K9 Search and Rescue. A flash flood hit Ladysmith on Christmas morning leaving a trail of destruction. Supplied by: IPSS emergency services IPSS said additional members will remain on standby to be deployed to assist further if required. In addition, IPSS partners, the Al-Imdaad Foundation have also been deployed to provide aid to those affected by the floods.

All the animals from the SPCA were also rescued on Sunday night. The deceased have also not yet been identified and further search is expected to continue once the teams regroup. [email protected]