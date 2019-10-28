Durban - An 11-year-old boy has allegedly been arrested by police for "inciting" his friends to join him jump onto moving train wagons, the United National Transport Union (UNTU) said on Monday.
The children were allegedly "playing" on Transnet trains on the northern line in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday and Saturday.
The leader of the group was arrested at his Ottowa home and charged at the Verulam police station after being identified by community members via video clips, according to UNTU.
The 11-year-old boy was released into the custody of his parents, who will have to appear in court with the child, according to UNTU general secretary, Steve Harris.
Police were unable to verify the child's arrest at the time of publication.