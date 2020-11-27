12 eThekwini beaches awarded Blue Flag status

Durban - Twelve beaches in the eThekwini Municipality have been awarded Blue Flag status in the 2020/21 season. According to the municipality, five of these received full status and seven received a blue flag pilot sites. Beaches that received full blue flag status are Ushaka, Durban North, Point, Amanzimtoti and uMhlanga Main. Those that received a pilot status are South Beach Central, Umgababa, Umdloti Tidal, Westbrook, Ansteys and Brighton. eThekwini has over 100km of coastline with tourism attractions and the busiest port in the continent. Therefore, the City's coastal line has huge economic benefit not only for the City but for the entire continent.

A spokesperson for the city said, eThekwini remains committed towards improving and increasing the number of Blue Flag beaches within the coastline in order to encourage and attract both domestic and international tourism to our shores.

“The City will also continue to undertake water quality tests in all our beaches, over and above the Blue Flag sites,” the spokesperson said.

DA councillor Geoff Pullan who has long been at the forefront in the fight for the city to obtain Blue Flag status said he was delighted.

“At last. I am delighted that eThekwini is really getting back on board the Blue Flag beaches program. Of all the main tourist cities in SA, we are the only one where beach goers can swim in the sea all year round. International standard beaches and facilities are essential for advertising to the general public. Both locally and abroad, when they can visit us. I’m proud that the city has recommitted itself to marketing it’s Blue Flag beaches,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town, 10 beaches maintained their Blue Flag status.

The beaches are; Bikini Beach, Camp’s Bay, Clifton fourth beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Mnandi, Muizenberg, Strandfontein and Silwerstroom. In addition to the 10 beaches that received Blue Flag status the City of Cape Town received a special 10 year award recognition for Silwerstroom strand.

IOL