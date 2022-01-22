12-year-old girl loses foot in Durban CBD crash
Durban - A 12-year-old girl's foot was amputated in a crash in the Durban Central Business District on Friday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said they responded to the scene just before 9pm.
"On arrival on scene on Shepstone Road, paramedics found multiple pedestrians had been struck by a light motor vehicle.
An on-scene triage area was immediately established and a call was made by the Emer-G-Med Emergency Operations Centre for additional resources," he said.
Van Reenen said the 12-year-old was found in a critical condition, having suffered an amputation to her foot.
"Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise her before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care," he said.
In a separate crash Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the N3 near Lynnfield for reports of a collision.
"When emergency services arrived they found that two trucks had been involved in a rear end collision, resulting in the front truck catching fire .
Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found one patient with serious injuries and one patient with minor injuries," said KZPA spokesperson, Craig Botha.
He said the patients were treated at scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.
IOL