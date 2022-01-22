12-year-old girl loses foot in Durban CBD crash

Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said they responded to the scene just before 9pm.

Durban - A 12-year-old girl's foot was amputated in a crash in the Durban Central Business District on Friday.

"On arrival on scene on Shepstone Road, paramedics found multiple pedestrians had been struck by a light motor vehicle.

An on-scene triage area was immediately established and a call was made by the Emer-G-Med Emergency Operations Centre for additional resources," he said.

Van Reenen said the 12-year-old was found in a critical condition, having suffered an amputation to her foot.