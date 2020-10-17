13 family members who died in KZN taxi crash buried in Bulwer

By Mbuyiselo Ndlovu and Thobeka Ngema Durban - Thirteen members of a KwaZulu-Natal family who died in a horrific taxi accident last weekend were buried in Bulwer on Saturday. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli adressed mourners at the mass funeral for the Mndali family members. Ntuli reiterated government’s commitment of ending the scourge of fatalities, during transport month and beyond. He also called on traffic law enforcement officials to scale up their operations to achieve meaningful results in the fight to prosecute errant road users.

KZN Premier Mr Sihle Zikalala together with KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr Bheki Ntuli pictured during the mass funeral for 13 Mndali family members who died in a taxi accident last week. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

The family were reportedly returning from a ceremony when the vehicle crashed down a bank in Kilmun, between Underberg and Bulwer.

Two people remain in critical condition in hospital.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr Bheki Ntuli pictured singing with congregants during the mass funeral for 13 Mndali family members who died in a taxi accident last week. Picture: Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

Speaking to the Daily News earlier this week, Zuziwe Mndali, 29, said five people from her home had died, four at the scene and another in hospital.

“After the ceremony my brother, Njabulo, said he was going to fill the taxi with petrol and everyone said they would go with him. They went to get petrol and never returned,” she said.

“The family is really worried. We’re left with dad now. He was not working and the two taxis helped us. Now one is gone and both drivers who were family members died in the crash,” said Mndali.

Thonqo Dlamini, 51, said three of the dead were from her home - her sister-in-law, Nobuhle, brother Sandile and grandchild Enzokuhle.