13-year-old boy dies in Durban CBD flat fire

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a flat fire. Picture: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

Published 42m ago

Share

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a flat fire in the Durban Central Business District.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to reports of a building fire well alight on Broad Street at around noon.

“Multiple units were dispatched, and on ALS Paramedics arrival, the fire department was already in attendance.

"Firefighters were inside the building on the sixth floor, tackling the blaze.”

Smoke billows from the sixth floor where a teenager was killed in the blaze. Picture: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

Jamieson said multiple casualties were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and four were taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

"Unfortunately, a little boy, believed to be 13 years of age, had sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased at the scene.”

Jamieson said at this stage, the events leading up to the fire are unknown, however, SAPS and the Durban Fire Department were in attendance and will be investigating further.

“Broad Street has been closed from Smith Street until further notice.”

IOL News

