According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to reports of a building fire well alight on Broad Street at around noon.

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a flat fire in the Durban Central Business District.

“Multiple units were dispatched, and on ALS Paramedics arrival, the fire department was already in attendance.

"Firefighters were inside the building on the sixth floor, tackling the blaze.”

Smoke billows from the sixth floor where a teenager was killed in the blaze. Picture: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

Jamieson said multiple casualties were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and four were taken to a nearby hospital for further care.