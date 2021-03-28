13-year-old boy drowns at Durban’s North Beach, four others hospitalised

Durban - A 13-year-old boy has died and four others hospitalised following a drowning incident on North Beach in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene at 12h20 to find the lifeguards providing CPR to a young boy while other lifeguards were treating two girls, aged 8 and 13.

Medics immediately took over CPR and provided the child with advanced life support. Unfortunately, after 40 minutes, no vital signs returned, and the child was declared dead, Er24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

“The two girls were treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment. Two other children were transported privately before the arrival of paramedics. The details surrounding this incident are unknown but was reported to the local authorities,“ Meiring said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that an inquest docket is being investigated by Durban Central SAPS after the 13-year-old boy drowned.