13 year-old Durban girl knocked down and killed after attending a birthday party

Durban - A birthday party in the uMhlanga area, north of Durban, ended in disaster this week after a 13-year-old girl attending the party was knocked down by a car and killed while crossing the street. Reports from Netcare 911 indicate that the girl, who was part of a group of children attending the party on Wednesday, ran across the road and was struck by a light motor vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisment

Netcare’s Shawn Herbst said the children ran across in a scattered group when the child was hit. He said the child left Gateway, ran across the road to get to the walkway over the interchange at the M41 bridge crossing the N2 in uMhlanga. The child was declared dead at the scene.

Story continues below Advertisment

From the images taken at the scene, the damage done to the red Mini Cooper that struck her suggested she was hit hard. “They had just left the party at Gateway, they were on their way back to Mount Edgecombe but had to cross a road. Unfortunately, the little girl was knocked, but the rest escaped without injury. “I do know the driver stopped on scene. It was a Mini Cooper. The left hand side of the car was pretty much destroyed. The windscreen on the left side was smashed in. The headlight, the front left fender and bumper were all damaged,” Herbst said.

Story continues below Advertisment