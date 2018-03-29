Durban - The death toll from Thursday evening's horrific crash near Greytown in central Kwazulu-Natal has risen to 14.
Spokesperson for Kwazulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services Rob McKenzie confirmed the 14th victim died in hospital.
The other thirteen victims died on the scene.
The first major accident of the Easter weekend happened on Thursday evening when a taxi and two other vehicles collided on the R33.
McKenzie said it happened about 20kms from Greytown towards Dundee.
He said the taxi rolled down a steep embankment, but the cause of the accident was still unknown.
African News Agency/ANA