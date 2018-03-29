An accident near Greytown on Thursday claimed 14 lives. Picture: Supplied by KZN Emergency Medical Services

Durban - The death toll from Thursday evening's horrific crash near Greytown in central Kwazulu-Natal has risen to 14.

Spokesperson for Kwazulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services Rob McKenzie confirmed the 14th victim died in hospital.

The other thirteen victims died on the scene.

A taxi rolled down a steep embankment near Greytown in Kwazulu-Natal claiming 14 lives.





The first major accident of the Easter weekend happened on Thursday evening when a taxi and two other vehicles collided on the R33.

McKenzie said it happened about 20kms from Greytown towards Dundee.

He said the taxi rolled down a steep embankment, but the cause of the accident was still unknown.

