14 years’ jail time for KZN man convicted of raping his friend while she slept

Durban - A KZN man who raped his friend while she was asleep has been jailed for 14 years.

KZN police said Zama Lethuxolo Ngubane, 31, was convicted in the Greytown Regional Court for the rape and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The victim, 24, had been partying with Ngubane on September 13, 2019, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Afterwards, the woman went to sleep at her house.

“The accused realised that she was sleeping and he raped her.

“She woke up and realised she was raped and questioned the accused who denied harming her.

“The victim was shocked and called another friend who took her to the police station where a rape case was opened,” said Gwala.

She said the docket was transferred to the Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The accused was arrested the following day and appeared in the Greytown Magistrate’s Court before he was granted bail.

The accused had denied the rape allegations.

“The court found him to be a poor witness. With the statement given by the victim and the evidence presented in court, the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused was guilty.”

IOL