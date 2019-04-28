April 28 - Fifteen children, aged between five and 10, were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in careened off the road and plunged down an embankment in 4th Avenue, Clermont in Durban on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Rescue Care

Durban - Fifteen children, aged between five and 10, were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in careened off the road and plunged down an embankment in 4th Avenue, Clermont in Durban on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the bakkie down an embankment, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Paramedics were shown to a nearby house where they found the 15 children who had been on the back of the bakkie had sustained minor injuries. Immediately more ambulances were sent to the scene to assist. Once all 15 children had been stabilised they were transported to a nearby clinic for further care.

At this stage the events leading up to the accident were unknown, but police were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

African News Agency (ANA)