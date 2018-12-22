December 22 - Sixteen people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi careened off the N3 and rolled in the vicinity of Hidcote in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24 Twitter

PIETERMARITZBURG - Sixteen people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi careened off the N3 and rolled in the vicinity of Hidcote in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 10am, they found the taxi off the road and down an embankment.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)