16 people killed on KZN roads: Eight family members were on their way to a wedding

A total of atleast 16 people lost their lives on KwaZulu-Natal roads on Monday. In one incident eight people were killed in a horror crash in Mandaba in Nkandla on Monday morning.

According to the Department of Transport the eight family members died after a taxi overturned and rolled down the embankment. The victims were on their way to a wedding. In another incident, a serious collision on Emondlo Road near Vryheid, also on Monday morning, claimed the lives of five people.

According to KZN Private Ambulance upon arrival at the scene paramedics discovered two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision, causing the vehicles to lose control and overturn multiple times. "Tragically, five occupants succumbed to their injuries prior to the arrival of emergency services," said spokesperson Chantell Botha. "Three patients sustained critical injuries."

IOL Botha said all the injured patients received on-scene medical treatment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. In another tragedy, three people died in a single-vehicle taxi accident on the N2 just before the spaghetti junction on Monday morning at around 6am.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find total chaos and carnage as they found that a single taxi, fully laden with approximately 23 people in it, had somehow lost control and collided with a barrier before rolling multiple times, ejecting most of its passengers. Two people died on scene and a third person died later in hospital. The Department of Transport said they had dispatched a team to visit the bereaved families of the victims in Nkandla and Vryheid.