161 cases of ‘Pink Eye’ recorded in eThekwini, health department urges practising good hygiene

The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane is urging the public to avoid conjunctivitis which is also known as pink eye by practising good personal hygiene. At least 161 cases of the pink eye infection have been confirmed in different parts of eThekwini District, since February 26, 2024.

Fifty-five cases were recorded at Clairwood Hospital, 50 cases at the KZN Children’s Hospital, 39 cases at the Cato Manor Community Health Centre, 15 cases at McCord Hospital two cases at the Halley Stott Clinic. Simelane said: “Now that we have confirmed cases of pink eye in eThekwini District, we are urging those who have its symptoms not to sit at home, but to visit their nearest clinic.” Here are some facts about pink eye – Pink eye is the inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball called the conjunctiva.

– When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated, they're more visible. This is what causes the whites of the eyes to appear reddish or pink. – While the pink eye infection can be irritating, it rarely affects your vision. – Treatment can help ease the discomfort that you experience due to pink eye.

– Due to pink eye being contagious, getting diagnosed early and taking certain precautions can help limit the spread of the infection. What causes pink eye? – Viruses. – Bacteria.

– Allergens. – A chemical splash in the eye. – A foreign object in the eye.

– In newborns, a blocked tear duct. – Contact lens use – Fungi

– Certain diseases What can be done to prevent pink eye? Simelane said that a few basic hygienic practices can help contain the spread of pink eye. – Don't touch your eyes with your hands.

– Wash your hands regularly – Use a clean towel and wash cloth daily. – Don't share towels or wash cloths.

– Change your pillowcases often. – Throw away old eye cosmetics like mascara. – Don't share eye make-up or personal eye care items.