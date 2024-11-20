18-year-old man drowns in eThekwini beach, no body found, assumed dead

Another tragic drowning has occurred in Kwazulu-Natal since the weekend. An 18-year-old boy was swept out to sea on Tuesday, November 19 at around 4.30pm during the tail end of a spring high tide cycle, at Ansteys Beach on the Bluff. Lifesaving South Africa said that a group of five young people were swimming at Ansteys in a section of beach which is a non-bathing area when the catastrophe struck.

“The eThekwini lifeguards were alerted, but by the time they reached that spot the individual was submerged and could not be spotted,” said Lifesaving SA. A search and rescue effort was initiated and lasted until nightfall. Despite ongoing searches, no body has been found. The South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue squad supported the missing youth’s family in filing a police report.

“Besides the actual stretch of beach being an unpatrolled one, the Ansteys beaches has been closed to bathing due to the unsafe water conditions because of high e-coli readings.” This disaster follows reports of drownings at Margate and Shelley beach on the lower South Coast of KZN over the weekend. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the woman was rescued from the waves by a Good Samaritan but died shortly thereafter.