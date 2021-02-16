18 years behind bars for KZN rapist of teenager

Durban - A KZN man who raped a teenager while she had been walking home was jailed for 18 years. Frans Magwagwa, 24, from Nazareth, was convicted and sentenced in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court recently for raping the 14-year-old girl in October 2018.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “At around 3am, a 14-year-old female was walking from a party not far from her house, when she came across the accused who started following her. In a blink of an eye he grabbed, raped her and fled the scene.”

She said the girl laid a rape charge at the Pinetown police station. The docket was transferred to Pinetown family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) for further investigation.

“Intensive investigations led to the arrest of Magwagwa who made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to 18 years behind bars.”

KZN police said during December and January, 438 suspects were arrested by detectives from the FCS unit for crimes including rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, sexual assault and assault. Mbele said 18 people were convicted of sexual offences while two rapists were jailed for life.