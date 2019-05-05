Two people died and eight others were injured, three critically, when two vehicles collided, followed by a secondary collision, in Durban on Saturday evening. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - Two people died and eight others were injured, three critically, when two vehicles collided, followed by a secondary collision, in Durban on Saturday evening, paramedics said.



Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 6.45pm to reports of a collision in Eston on the R603 in the direction of Umbumbulo, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.





Reports from the scene indicated that two vehicles were involved in an initial collision, and shortly afterwords a secondary collision occurred involving another two vehicles.





"The scene was assessed and it was found that two people had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. Another three people sustained critical injuries, and another five sustained moderate injuries.





Once all the injured were treated and stabilised on the scene, they were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.



