Picture: Bullit Marquez/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Bluff - A man and his dog were attacked by a pitbull while they were out on a walk in The Bluff about 6pm on Thursday, Rescue Care medical services said in a statement.

Paramedics said when they arrived at the scene they assisted a twenty-year-old man who had sustained dog bites to his upper body. He was stabilised at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital for further assistance.

Paramedics said they were asked to attend to a Maltese poodle called Lambo, which belonged to the man. They treated and dressed the dog which had survived the attack.

The pitbull escaped from a yard along Marine Drive in The Bluff and attacked the man and his dog who were on their walk.

SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

African News Agency (ANA)