200 trainee RTI officers to be appointed in KZN to fight the scourge of unemployment

It’s a new dawn for 200 newly recruited trainee traffic officers who will receive their official letters of appointment on Friday. The KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison member of the executive council (MEC), Sipho Hlomuka, will issue out these letters at the RTI Traffic Training College in Pietermaritzburg.

According to the department the officers will begin their training this year. “They will augment the existing personnel within the traffic enforcement and will bring much needed capacity,” said spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane. “In addition to the 200, more than 50 appointment letters will be issued to the newly promoted members of the Public Transport Enforcement (PTES) members.”

Ncalane said this “empowerment” will boost the morale and efficiency of the dedicated unit. Hlomuka said government is walking the talk by implementing S’thesha Waya Waya - which is government’s campaign to boost employment. “Against the prophets of doom who are saying S’thesha Waya Waya is a scam, we are now proving evidence demonstrating our resolve to create employment to young people,” Hlomuka said.

“These new recruits will assist in beefing up operations within the law enforcement once they have completed at the college. As government, working with the social partners, we will continue to create jobs and make a dent against unemployment,” he said. Hlomuka said they remained resolute in changing people’s lives. “In August 2023 we concluded one year in office and this is one of the commitments a year later to recruit more traffic officers” said Hlomuka.