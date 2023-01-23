250 000! That’s how many applications UKZN received for 8 500 first-year spots

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal said it received 250 000 applications for first-time students, and had only 8 500 spots available. The tertiary institution will open its doors on February 13.

UKZN had approximately 8 500 places available for first-time new students for the 2023 academic year, said Normah Zondo, the executive director of corporate relations division. “The university received more than 250 000 applications from approximately 110 000 prospective students for these places. “This high number of applications is because most students apply for admission to more than one programme.

“Due to the high number of applications received, the university is thus unable to accommodate walk-in applications,” said Zondo. The most popular course a prospective students were applying for was the Bachelor of Education. The institution received 38 577 applications.

The second-most popular was the Bachelor of Science, with 35 867 applications, followed by the Bachelor of Nursing, with 22 622 applications. The university said all registration processes would be completed online and from remote locations. “Immediately after the matric results were released, the university commenced with issuing firm offers to qualifying first-entry applicants.

“Registration for all first-entry students then takes place immediately following acceptance of offers made,” said Zondo, adding that the late release of the matric results would not affect the admission process. Returning students commenced registration on January 10. “Both returning and first-entry registration will continue until 24 February,” said Zondo.