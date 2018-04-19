Ekombe - Police in Ekombe on Friday said they were searching for three awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from custody.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said the prisoners were detained in the police cells at Ekombe Police Station, in KwaZulu-Natal, when they escaped.

The escapees were named as Nhlakanipho Nunuzana Dubazane, 27, who was detained for murder, Lindelani Majola, 19, in for house robbery and Mzikayise Khanyile, 38, has been arrested in connection with a murder reported in the Nkandla area.

Captain Gwala said the escapees are "regarded as dangerous and we are appealing to the community to assist by giving information to the police about their whereabouts".

Anyone who sees or know their whereabouts is asked to contact any local police station, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or Ekombe Detective Branch Commander Captain Vusumuzi Mbatha at 082 411 6790.

African News Agency/ANA