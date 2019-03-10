File picture: Pexels

Pietermaritzburg - Three men have been shot dead and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a home in Pietermaritzburg, paramedics said on Sunday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 10.30pm on Saturday night to reports of a shooting at a residence on the corner of Ncwincwi and Hlokohloko roads in Imbali in Pietermaritzburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that four adult males were watching a soccer match in the lounge when an unknown gunman opened fire on them. Three of the victims were declared deceased on the scene, the other patient was found in a critical condition and was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment."

The circumstances leading up to the shooting would be investigated by police who were on the scene, Herbst said.

