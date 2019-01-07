Picture: Supplied by Rescue Care

Durban - Thirty people were injured after a truck rear-ended a bus in Mobeni, in Durban South, on Monday morning. Private emergency services provider Rescue Care said its paramedics arrived on the scene at around 9am.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene on South Coast Road near Pendelberry Bridge in Mobeni to find multiple commuters injured.

"Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist, as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics," Jamieson said. "Once all the injured had been stabilised on the scene they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required."

The events leading up to the collision was not immediately known but police were on the scene to investigate.

African News Agency/ANA