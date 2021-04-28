31 prisoners on the run after 'heavily’ armed suspects hijack prison truck in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - KZN police have confirmed 31 prisoners are on the run after the truck they were being transported to court in on Wednesday morning was hijacked.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, at around 8am on Wednesday morning, two police officers were transporting prisoners from the PMB New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court when they were blocked off by a double cab bakkie with 5 “heavily armed” gunmen.

“The suspects pointed firearms at the police officers and forced open the rear of the truck. 31 awaiting trial prisoners escaped out of the 45 that were in the truck.

“A manhunt is under way for the escapees,” said Naicker.

In a voice note being circulated on WhatsApp, residents were urged to be vigilant and keep their houses locked as the prisoners would be looking for new clothes.

This is a developing story.

IOL