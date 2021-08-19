317 more deaths recorded as SA’s Covid-19 cases increase by 13 672

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 13 672 new infections were recorded on Thursday, taking the country's total Covid-19 case count to 2 652 652.

“This increase represents a 19.9% positivity rate. A total of 15 821 074 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors," the NICD reported.

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (27%). Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Gauteng accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape and North West accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 2%.