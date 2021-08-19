317 more deaths recorded as SA’s Covid-19 cases increase by 13 672
Share this article:
DURBAN: A further 317 people succumbed to Covid-19-related illnesses, taking South Africa's total death count to 78 694.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 13 672 new infections were recorded on Thursday, taking the country's total Covid-19 case count to 2 652 652.
“This increase represents a 19.9% positivity rate. A total of 15 821 074 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors," the NICD reported.
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (27%). Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Gauteng accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape and North West accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 2%.
The total number of cases today (n= 13 672) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 728) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n= 12 021). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
There has been an increase of 536 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
IOL