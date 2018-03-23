Durban - The Ntuzuma Regional Court in Durban has convicted and sentenced Zamokwakhe Paulos Gumede, 47, to a total of 33 years imprisonment for killing his former fiancée in 2013, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

On June 4, 2013, Gumede assaulted Sthembile Cele, 32, raped her, and pointed a firearm at her, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

Cele reported the incident to the police and a case was opened. Eleven days later, she was found dead with gunshot wounds in the Bhambayi area, Inanda. A case of murder was opened and Gumede disappeared.

He was later arrested in the Isipingo area where he was hiding. During the arrest, he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, which had been used to kill Cele. He was prosecuted and convicted and sentenced this week to 18 years for murder, 10 years for rape, and five years for possession of an illegal firearm, Zwane said.

In an unrelated case this week, the Pinetown Regional Court convicted and sentenced Snothando Mhlongo, 26, to 18 years imprisonment for raping a 26-year-old "mentally-challenged" neighbour in 2016, he said.

In July 2016, the victim was out walking when she met the accused, who called her to his house in Berkshire Downs, New Germany and raped her. He threatened to kill her should she tell anyone about the incident.

The victim reported the incident to the police and a case of rape was opened at Pinetown police station. It was transferred to the Pinetown family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit for investigation. During the investigation it was discovered that the accused had raped the victim on several occasions, Zwane said.

African News Agency/ANA