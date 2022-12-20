400 street lights stolen from one of KZN’s busiest highways

Durban - Almost 400 street lights were vandalised on the M41 highway, despite it being one of KZN’s busiest roadways. According to TimesLive, copper thieves made of with fittings and cables, and the estimated damage ran into almost R50 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

The M41, from Mount Edgecombe to uMhlanga, has been affected. The SA National Roads Agency told Timeslive that the repairs would only be complete in 2025. Zakhele Mthethwa, a regional spokesperson for SANRAL, told TimesLive that the 400 street lights were vandalised after the installation.

He said the height of the poles ranged from about 12 metres to 18 metres. Msawakhe Mayisela, spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, said road safety had been compromised, especially at night, TimesLive reported. He said the City was looking at new initiatives to curb this problem, one of which was installing a less value aluminium cable and joining forces with business units to address the problems, according to TimesLive.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last month, a video of a man climbing up a lamppost to steal a light went viral. In the 45-second clip, the person is seen climbing up the pole effortlessly, earning him the title of Spiderman, and then sliding back down the pole after retrieving the stolen the goods. He then calmly begins collecting his items and walks away.

Story continues below Advertisement

And this week, an Ekurhuleni resident won a court battle regarding non-function street lights in his area. Pretoria News reported that Carlo Messina took the local municipality to court after failed attempts to have them fix the lights. The Judge ordered that the City fix the lights in three months.