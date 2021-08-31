431 new deaths reported as SA’s Covid cases inch closer to 2.8m mark

On Tuesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported that 7 086 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 777 659. This increase represents a 14.4% positivity rate. A further 431 people had succumbed to the virus.

DURBAN: Just over 430 people died of Covid-related illnesses on Monday, taking the country's Covid death toll to 82 261.

The majority of Tuesday's new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by the Eastern Cape (22%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2%.

The total number of cases today (n= 7 086) is higher than yesterday (n= 5 644) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 9 816). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

A total of 12 568 525 vaccines have been administered.