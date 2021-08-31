NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
On Tuesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported that 7 086 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa
On Tuesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported that 7 086 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa

431 new deaths reported as SA’s Covid cases inch closer to 2.8m mark

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 50m ago

Share this article:

DURBAN: Just over 430 people died of Covid-related illnesses on Monday, taking the country's Covid death toll to 82 261.

On Tuesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported that 7 086 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 777 659. This increase represents a 14.4% positivity rate. A further 431 people had succumbed to the virus.

The majority of Tuesday's new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by the Eastern Cape (22%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2%.

The total number of cases today (n= 7 086) is higher than yesterday (n= 5 644) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 9 816). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

A total of 12 568 525 vaccines have been administered.

MORE ON THIS

Covid-19

Share this article: