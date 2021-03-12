5 things you probably didn’t know about King Goodwill Zwelithini

Cape Town - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been praised for his commitment to advancing Zulu culture and his close working relationship with the South African National Aids Council.

The king, who died on Friday morning at the age of 72, was more than just the leader of the Zulu nation. He was a warrior, a leader and, in many ways, a pioneer.

Despite having lived most of his life in the public eye since he ascended the throne at 23, there is a lot that the public don’t know about King Zwelithini.

Here are five things about the Zulu king that most people don’t know:

1. King Goodwill Zwelithini’s great-great-grandfather, King Mpande, was a half-brother of the greatest Zulu warrior of all time, King Shaka.