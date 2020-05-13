50 businesses in the Durban CBD shut down for selling expired goods, operating without a licence
Durban - Fifty businesses in the Durban CBD were shut down after they were found to have been selling expired goods and operating without valid licences.
The raid, which was conducted on Wednesday, also unearthed illegal banking practices taking place in Bertha Mkhize (old Victoria) Street.
The operation was carried out by officials from the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs' Business Regulations and Consumer Protection Unit as well as police and other law enforcement agencies.
Edtea MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube said she was concerned about the illegal banking of money that was taking place.
"It is disturbing that undocumented foreign nationals have been operating freely and flouting lockdown regulations. More than 20 undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested and are being processed at the Durban Central Police Station.
"We commend members of the public who are supplying the department with information that has led to this operation," she said.
The MEC said law enforcement agencies will step up their efforts.
"We want to protect our economy and innocent consumers who are consuming expired goods and buying counterfeit goods," she said.
Last week, Dube Ncube, accompanied MEC for Community Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli, conducted an inspection at the harbour, where they vowed that priority would be placed on cases related to the smuggling and selling of counterfeit goods throughout the province.
"The seizure of cocaine worth R16 million at the Durban Port on Tuesday is a clear indication of our determination to clean up this province.
"We commend law enforcement agencies for their selfless service of this nation. We want to ensure that we hand it over to future generations in a good condition," she said.
A team of experienced officials from the department are on standby to investigate complaints regarding excessive pricing and violation of business regulations.
Contact details are – Email: Consumer.Complaints @kznedtea.gov.za; WhatsApp: 082 458 0706 or 082 374 6660.