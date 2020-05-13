50 businesses in the Durban CBD shut down for selling expired goods, operating without a licence

Durban - Fifty businesses in the Durban CBD were shut down after they were found to have been selling expired goods and operating without valid licences.

The raid, which was conducted on Wednesday, also unearthed illegal banking practices taking place in Bertha Mkhize (old Victoria) Street.

The operation was carried out by officials from the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs' Business Regulations and Consumer Protection Unit as well as police and other law enforcement agencies.

Edtea MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube said she was concerned about the illegal banking of money that was taking place.

Businessmen at 50 shops in the Durban CBD were fined for selling expired goods and operating with valid licenses. Picture: Supplied

"It is disturbing that undocumented foreign nationals have been operating freely and flouting lockdown regulations. More than 20 undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested and are being processed at the Durban Central Police Station.

"We commend members of the public who are supplying the department with information that has led to this operation," she said.

The MEC said law enforcement agencies will step up their efforts.