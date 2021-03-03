50 more people succumb to Covid-19 in KZN bringing province tally to 9 690

Durban - Fifty more people succumbed to the Covid-19 virus in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, the Department of Health said on Tuesday. This bring to 9 690 the number of people who have died of the virus since it was first detected in the province a year ago this week. Exactly a year ago a 38-year-old KZN man went to see his doctor with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. Two days earlier on March 1, he had arrived from holiday in Italy with his wife who were part of a group of 10 people. Two days after consulting his doctor and having a swab taken, the man was confirmed as South Africa’s first reported case of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health said that 194 had died of Covid-19 across the country bringing South Africa’s death rate due to Covid-19 to 50 271 deaths.

According to the national health department’s daily statistics, there were a reported 9 456 active cases in KwaZulu-Natal with an estimated 310 275 recovering from Covid-19.

Across the country, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reached 1 514 815 with 856 new cases identified since the last report department report on Monday.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 114 026 with 23 753 new tests recorded since the last report

The 194 Covid-19 related deaths in the country were reported in the following provinces:

Eastern Cape 8

Free State 29

Gauteng 43

KwaZulu-Natal 80

Limpopo 15

Mpumalanga 0

North West 0

Northern Cape 7

Western Cape 12

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Of those that have been infected with the virus, 1 433 320 have recovered which represents recovery rate of 94,6%.

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 76 037 as of 6.30pm on Tuesday, the department of health said.

