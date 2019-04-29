13 worshippers lost their lives at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KZN when a church wall collapsed. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - At least 52 church-collapse mourners were injured when the bus they were travelling on from the funeral overturned near KwaCeza, KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial health department said on Monday. The bus overturned on Sunday leaving 10 with serious injuries and 42 with minor injuries. They were returning from the funeral of 13 people who were killed when the wall of a church building collapsed, on the eve of Good Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal Health Member of Executive Committee Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo praised all the paramedics, doctors and nurses who rendered medical assistance to the injured mourners.

"We were extremely shocked to hear about the incident of the bus crash, just a short while after we had just laid to rest our fellow compatriots who perished at the Pentecostal Holiness Church last week. We praise the Lord for sparing these lives this time. We wish them all a speedy and full recovery," said Dhlomo.

"We would like to commend our KZN Health Emergency Medical Services staff for stabilising and transporting these patients, and the doctors and nurses at Ceza and Nkonjeni hospitals, who received them and swiftly provided medical attention."

Dhlomo said it has been painful to witness the loss of lives and destruction to property on such a massive scale.

"The way in which our people have responded has been nevertheless comforting, for us and for those who are grieving. We therefore want to say thank you, and also encourage them to continue working hard for the benefit of our fellow compatriots.”

