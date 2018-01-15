Cape Town - KwaMashu police in KwaZulu Natal have arrested a total of 58 suspects after various operations were conducted in the area over the weekend, KZN police said on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested for different offences, including drunken driving, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, drugs, possession of dangerous weapons, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and dealing in liquor.

“While conducting these operations, the members recovered drugs, unlicensed firearm, and ammunition, as well as dangerous weapons. One shebeen was closed down and liquor seized. All arrested suspects appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Monday) facing various charges,” police said in a statement.

In another operation at Maphumulo area, Umhlali K9, Umlazi K9, Durban flying squad and crime intelligence arrested a suspect who was found in possession of four unlicensed firearms at his house when they followed up information on Monday morning.

“The house was spotted and searched. Two homemade shotguns, one 303 rifle, and a 9mm pistol were recovered and a 44-year-old man was arrested.

He was charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The arrested suspect will appear today in the Maphumulo Magistrate’s Court.

The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.”

PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

Furthermore, on Monday, members deployed at Glebelands hostel conducted crime prevention duties in the area and arrested two suspects, aged 33 and 45, who were found in possession of dagga and plastic packets of dagga.

They were charged for possession of dagga and will appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrested of these wanted suspects, saying: "I also thanked all members involved in these operations and we commit ourselves that such operations will continue in a bid to make our province a safe place to leave in."

African News Agency/ANA