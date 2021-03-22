599 new Covid-19 cases and 85 new deaths recorded in SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - South African has recorded 599 new cases of Covid-19 and 85 new deaths on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The 85 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. South Africa’s total number of Covid-19 cases is 1 538 451 while the total of deaths is 52 196. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative recoveries today stands at 1 463 953. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the total of tests conducted stands at 9 649 219 with 13 932 tests completed since the last report.

Photo: Department of Health

South Africa this past weekend received 66 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that enough Covid-19 vaccine doses had been secured to administer 43 million jabs by the end of 2021.

Since the launch of the vaccine rollout last month 182 983 have been administered to healthcare workers across the country.

The arrival of the more than 60 000 vaccines comes in the wake of local experts warning of a possible third wave after Easter.

According to vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi, director of the South African Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at Wits, the third wave would come down to controlling the virus and human behaviour.

Madhi said, the virus is completely unpredictable so controlling it is difficult but we have complete control over our own behaviour.

“The more people infected the more chances for the virus to mutate as a response to our antibodies which increases the chance for more variants and a third wave. Most infections are caused by gatherings and flouted preventative measures which is a fear of the April holidays,” the professor said.

IOL