Six people died and five others were injured on Friday when a truck, bakkie and car collided on the Nagel Main Road in Nkanyezini, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied/ER24

Johannesburg - Six people died and five others were injured on Friday, when a truck, bakkie and car collided on the Nagel Main Road in Nkanyezini, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 1pm to find the truck, bakkie and light motor vehicle on the side of the road. He said all three vehicles sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that five men, scattered around the scene, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," he said.

"On further assessment, paramedics found that four men, two lying trapped inside the truck, were in a critical condition while two others had sustained moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, one of the critically injured patients succumbed to his injuries."

Meiring said once the patients had been treated, the two critically injured were airlifted to hospital while the two men with moderate injuries were transported by ambulance.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, he said.

