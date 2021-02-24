6-year old girl killed by lightning in KZN

DURBAN - A 6-year old girl was killed when she was struck by a lightning bolt while standing in a yard in Madiba Village in the Maphumulo local municipality yesterday.

The child's death has prompted MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, to once again urge communities to be vigilant as the province continues to experience adverse weather.

Hlomuka has expressed his condolences to the Manqele family for their loss and directed disaster management teams to provide support for them.

"The news we have received of yet another life lost as a result of inclement weather is devastating. We appeal to all communities to be vigilant as our province continues to experience rough weather conditions which pose a significant risk to human life," the MEC said.

So far, 11 people in KZN have lost their lives due to inclement weather.