63 families living in informal settlements to receive houses on the KZN South Coast

Durban: This week, 63 inhabitants of an informal settlement on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast will receive homes. The KZN provincial government said their dignity would be restored when they took occupation of their double-storey units.

They are living on the sprawling Masinenge informal settlement outside Margate. The development, scheduled to be complete in 2024, is built on prime estate next to a golf course and is expected to benefit 882 families at a cost of R102.3 million. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will be joined by MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Jomo Sibiya, and Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality mayor Sikhumbuzo Mqadi to officiate at the handover of the completed 63 units.

The Masinenge Slums Clearance Housing Project is among many projects the Department of Human Settlements is implementing in many municipalities under the Informal Settlements Upgrading Programme policy instrument. During this current financial year, the department allocated a budget of R757m for the Informal Settlements Upgrade Programme. IOL