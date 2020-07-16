67 ways to help this Mandela Day: KZN Virtual Run is a workout for a good cause

The KZN Virtual Run, to be hosted virtually on 18 and 19 July, is a new initiative that is borne from the need to promote an active and healthy lifestyle as one of the tools to boost our immunity in an effort to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. The Virtual Run has a special focus on young people and follows the successful hosting of the Comrades Marathon - Race the Legends Virtual Race on June 14, which was supported by the Department. The KZN Virtual Run will coincide with the birthday of the iconic former President of the Republic of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, on 18 July, hence the focus of the Run being on restoring good moral values and to encourage people, especially young men to do good. Following the cancellation of the annual KZNDSR Youth Run that was scheduled for last month, the Department is partnering with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and Comrades Marathon Association to stage the KZN Virtual Race that will allow people to run, jog or walk within their own home or training environment. Entry is open for everyone! Ensuring that we maintain our activity levels can help our physical health and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety that are common at this time of heightened uncertainty. Socially distancing, self-isolation and changes to our daily routines pose challenges to us all. Participating in physical activity and exercise will enhance our physical and mental health and reduce symptoms of anxiety. With the announcement by the Minister of Basic Education, on the reopening of school that “no school sport will be played” this Virtual Run will allow children and youth to engage in some sort of physical activity out of school and without compromising the COVID-19 regulations. The KZN Virtual Run will also allow the 6 000 – 8 000 youth (mainly learners) who would have participated in the Youth Run, an opportunity to walk/run/jog for 67 minutes on Mandela Day and inspire their communities to “take their health and safety of women and children into their own hands”

The KZN Virtual Run will allow people from all walks of life to be a part of this significant day of service to humanity and find their own way to bring this message to the fore whilst participating in the race.

Due to an overwhelming request from stakeholders and the public, the KZN Virtual Run is now open to all – young and old as the 18 July is a call to everyone to make their contribution in changing the world for the better!

KZN VIRTUAL RUN

With the country under lockdown, the Department is working with different stakeholders to ensure that people remain active and healthy during this period. Whilst “no sport is allowed in schools” it is critical for children to engage in physical activity in their spare time whilst adhering to safety and social distancing regulations. Mens sana in corpore sano is a Latin phrase, usually translated as "a healthy mind in a healthy body" - physical exercise is an important or essential part of mental and psychological well-being.

The Department is partnering with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and the Comrades Marathon Association to host the KZN Virtual Run over two days to allow people access to this innovative race and ensure their complete their 67 minutes of physical activity. Hosting the race over two days will give as many people as possible an opportunity to walk, jog or run at any time of the day over the two days.

The KZN Virtual Run will include a 2km, 5km and 10km race. The 2km distance is specifically targeted at people with disabilities, senior citizens, young children and families.

Enhancing access to online resources to facilitate sport activities where available will be a key goal in order to maintain social distancing and keeping the Coronavirus in check. The KZN Virtual Run will also be marketed through the Department’s District Centres of Operation and Provincial and District Sport Confederation.

MEN’S MONTH AND GENDER BASED VIOLENCE

July is also Men’s month and besides Covid-19, one of the challenges gripping this country is the escalation of Gender Based Violence (GBV) with the increase in violence against innocent women and children by men.

The KZN Virtual Run will create a platform to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence and encourage young males to take a stand and protect women and children against all forms of abuse.

Through sport a heightened focus can be placed on the plight of women and children and a clarion call made for a behavioural shift of boys and men during Men’s month .

We are inviting everyone to register for this race and share your message against gender-based violence and abuse of women and children. People participating are encouraged to share their messages against gender-based violence, on their personal social media platforms as well as those of Comrades Marathon and the Department.

RACE ENTRIES

Entries for the KZN Virtual Run opened on Wednesday, 08 July 2020. Entries will remain open until the 19 July 2020. To register visit Comrades Marathon website: www.comrades.com or the Departments website www.kzndsr.gov.za.

Entry to the KZN Virtual Run is FREE!

VIRTUAL MEDALS

All participants who finish their respective distance will receive a Virtual Medal. Runners have until midnight on Sunday, 19 July to upload their results on the website and Comrades App.

RACE NUMBERS

Race Numbers will be emailed to every entrant. Entrants are encouraged to print out the Race Number and attach it to their running kit on Race Day.

Participants are encouraged to take images and videos wearing their race numbers or to walk/jog/run with placards displaying their stand against Gender-Based Violence and share across the various social media platforms #kzndsryouthrun .

LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS

Participants are encouraged to strictly observe all lockdown regulations that are aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. Wear you face masks, families can run together but observe social distancing guidelines.

